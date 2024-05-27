Jack Harlow Is "Trying To Focus On The Positive" After Having To Cancel Gazebo Festival Over Tornado Warnings

BYCole Blake395 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Preakness LIVE At Preakness 149 Hosted By 1/ST At Pimlico Race Course In Baltimore, MD
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 18: Jack Harlow performs on stage during Preakness LIVE At Preakness 149 hosted by 1/ST in the Infield at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for 1/ST )

Jack Harlow has apologized for the unfortunate news.

Jack Harlow has had to cancel the final day of his inaugural Gazebo Festival after severe weather hit the Louisville, Kentucky area on Sunday. Organizers confirmed that tornado warnings were enough to bring an early close to the festival. Harlow reacted to the news on his Instagram Story afterward.

“Well. We have to cancel day 2 of @gazebo. We are currently on a tornado watch. I know things cleared up a little bit but the bad weather has damaged the site and there are more storms and dangerous winds on the way. This means everyone on day 2 including myself won’t be performing anymore,” he wrote. “I’m trying to focus on the positive because all I felt was happiness yesterday. I’m grateful for our flawless first day and for the way this city came together. Thank you so much. I’m sorry.”

Read More: Jack Harlow Launches Gazebo Music Festival In Kentucky: SZA, Vince Staples & More

Jack Harlow Attends His Gazebo Festival

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 25: Jack Harlow attends the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park on May 25, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Anne Cohen/WireImage)

In a statement from the organizers of the festival, they wrote: “The safety of our patrons, artists and staff is paramount. Due to continuing hazardous conditions throughout the early afternoon and a second wave of weather expected this evening, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Gazebo Festival.” Attendees who bought tickets for Sunday will be receiving a full refund while other fans who grabbed passes for the entire weekend will be getting 50 percent back. In addition to Harlow, the final day was going to include performances from PinkPantheress, Omar Apollo, and Slum Village, among others. SZA, Vince Staples, James Blake, and more artists already made appearances at the event.

Jack Harlow Cancels Gazebo Festival

Image via Instagram @jackharlow

Check out Harlow's comments on the Gazebo Festival cancelation above. It isn't the first music festival to undergo cancelation due to weather this spring as Lovers & Friends faced a similar fate. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jack Harlow on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jack Harlow Matches One Of Drake’s Hot 100 Records With “Lovin On Me” Back On Top

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
YSL Celebrates Candy GlazeMusicJack Harlow Launches Gazebo Music Festival In Kentucky: SZA, Vince Staples & More772
Kentucky Derby 149MusicJack Harlow Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper11.4K
Wireless Festival: Finsbury ParkMusicJack Harlow's Albums & Mixtapes, Ranked4.6K
2022 Lollapalooza - Day 3MusicDreamville Festival 2024 Lineup: J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Chris Brown & More4.1K