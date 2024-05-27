Jack Harlow Is "Trying To Focus On The Positive" After Having To Cancel Gazebo Festival Over Tornado Warnings

Jack Harlow has had to cancel the final day of his inaugural Gazebo Festival after severe weather hit the Louisville, Kentucky area on Sunday. Organizers confirmed that tornado warnings were enough to bring an early close to the festival. Harlow reacted to the news on his Instagram Story afterward.

“Well. We have to cancel day 2 of @gazebo. We are currently on a tornado watch. I know things cleared up a little bit but the bad weather has damaged the site and there are more storms and dangerous winds on the way. This means everyone on day 2 including myself won’t be performing anymore,” he wrote. “I’m trying to focus on the positive because all I felt was happiness yesterday. I’m grateful for our flawless first day and for the way this city came together. Thank you so much. I’m sorry.”

Jack Harlow Attends His Gazebo Festival

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 25: Jack Harlow attends the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park on May 25, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Anne Cohen/WireImage)

In a statement from the organizers of the festival, they wrote: “The safety of our patrons, artists and staff is paramount. Due to continuing hazardous conditions throughout the early afternoon and a second wave of weather expected this evening, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Gazebo Festival.” Attendees who bought tickets for Sunday will be receiving a full refund while other fans who grabbed passes for the entire weekend will be getting 50 percent back. In addition to Harlow, the final day was going to include performances from PinkPantheress, Omar Apollo, and Slum Village, among others. SZA, Vince Staples, James Blake, and more artists already made appearances at the event.

Jack Harlow Cancels Gazebo Festival

Image via Instagram @jackharlow

Check out Harlow's comments on the Gazebo Festival cancelation above. It isn't the first music festival to undergo cancelation due to weather this spring as Lovers & Friends faced a similar fate. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jack Harlow on HotNewHipHop.

