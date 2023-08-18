Russ Recalls Getting Drunk Before Interviews, Flexes Dr. Dre Co-Sign

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Russ opened up about his previous alcohol consumption. Apparently, that’s what could have led to some of his previous controversies. He revealed that he used substances to mask his insecurities, claiming that eventually, it just felt normal to him. It soon got out of hand, however, and he began to feel the need to drink before interviews.

“I was drinking a lot, and it was just because when I first started making music, that’s what it was,” he began. “The studio was a party. You’re smoking weed, you’re drinking. And so I would drink when I was in the studio. It just felt normal. It felt regular.” Russ went on, “But then I was drinking before interviews, and that’s how a lot of those interviews went left. I was pretty hammered in some of them. Because it’s all that’s coming out, but I never had a problem. I wasn’t waking up and like, ‘I need a drink.’ I would just drink in certain situations, but that in and of itself was an issue.”

Russ On Getting “Hammered” Before Interviews

“And it was easier to just do that than actually be authentic and be like, ‘You know what? I am nervous, I am feeling insecure, I am all these things,’” Russ shared. “And now it’s, yeah. I’m not rigid to the point where it’s like, ‘I will not drink.’ It’s, ‘I’ll have a drink whenever I want to have a drink.’ It’s just now I don’t want to have a drink when I wanted to have a drink back then.”

He went on to explain that he’s been able to maintain a healthy relationship with alcohol since slowing down, which has helped him come into a more real version of himself. It looks to be paying off, as his new album SANTIAGO has so far been a success. Recently, it even got the approval of Dr. Dre. Russ shared a clip of the duo nodding along to “Enough” in the studio. “A big part of this album is about validating yourself and chasing your own approval,” he captioned the post. “But I can’t lie DR DRE APPROVAL FEELS GOOD AS F*CK!!!!“

