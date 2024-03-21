Method Man's Daughter Chey Thanks Trina For Inviting Her To Perform At Sold-Out Detroit Show

While being Method Man's daughter surely comes with plenty of advantages, a major one is talent, as evidenced by the artist's daughter Chey. Recently, the up-and-coming femcee received praise from high-profile predecessor Trina despite just recently kicking off her rap career. During a performance in Detroit earlier this week, the Miami-born artist even invited Chey to join her onstage as a special guest. “I always like to show love to people,” Trina said as she welcomed her to the stage.

Chey took to social media afterward to thank Trina for the gesture, sharing a photo of the two of them together. “We told y’all I was taking over right? Trinaaaa [four heart-gesture emojis] @trinarockstarr thank you so much for having me!!" she wrote. "I appreciate you and respect you so much for everything you do for upcoming artists!!!" Chey continued, "I PERFORMED FOR A SOLD OUT SHOW IN DETROIT!!!!!!! I still can’t believe it. I’m so grateful.”

Chey Says She's "So Grateful" For Trina's Co-Sign

While her famous father certainly helps when it comes to networking, Chey wouldn't have the opportunities she's had if it weren't for her talent and work ethic. She opened up about some common misconceptions about her career in a chat with Shaoliiin Entertainment earlier this year, revealing that her father has always encouraged her to work towards her goals.

“A lot of people would say [that he could just make a call and put me on], but at the end of the day, you gotta put in the work,” she explained. "He could do that but he rather see me work for it and really push but he’s gonna support one thousand gajillion trillion percent. But he wants to see the work too.” What do you think of Trina bringing out Method Man's daughter Chey during a performance in Detroit? What about her calling the young performer an "inspiration" onstage? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

