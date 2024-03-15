Method Man Says Anthony Mackie Should Have Turned Down 2Pac Role

Speaking on 7am in Brooklyn, Method Man has shared his thoughts about Anthony Mackie playing 2Pac in 2009's Notorious. “Anthony Mackie, brilliant f-cking actor. I love him and he deserves all the accolades that he gets. Except for that 2Pac role. I ain’t like that shit. You shouldn’t have took that one, bro. Your agent, I hope you got rid of that n-gga," Method Man said.

However, Method Man revealed that most actors who try to portray 2Pac don't hit the mark. “For somebody to really embody 2Pac, nothing against my boy [Demetrius] Shipp, the brother didn’t really have a lot to work with. I heard they didn’t get a blessing from 2Pac’s mom as well. He had a lot of obstacles in his way so we cannot blame him for that performance. You have to really embody, not just the rap part or the thug part, but his whole mentality, his aura. Everything about him was just different from anything we’d seen before," Method Man continued.

Read More: Allen Hughes Praises 2Pac For His "Female-Centric" Songs

BMF Fans Roast Show's Weak 2Pac Casting

Elsewhere, BMF fans have voiced their frustration over the show's weak casting and portrayal of 2Pac. Actor Mason Douglas only bears a passing resemblance to Pac, while the costuming debate chose to give him what can only be described as a Spirit Halloween 2Pac costume. Online, many fans commented "WhoPac" on clips from the show's latest episode. 2Pac does not play much of a role in the story of BMF. However, his association with the powerful crime outfit is enough to warrant a brief cameo appearance as the show's story unfolds.

As mentioned, the casting of the rapper has always been a daunting one. Mackie has famously recalled the dread he felt announcing that he would be playing 2Pac. Overall, most depictions of the beloved rapper have not gone over well with fans. This has been made all the more clear by the comments of Method Man, who actually collaborated with Pac himself.

Read More: Treach & Scarface's "Special Bond" With 2Pac Gets Big Love From Suge Knight

[via]