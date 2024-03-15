Method Man Wants To Play Reggie Jackson, Reveals Biggest Thing He Hates About Hollywood

Method Man has revealed his desire to play Reggie Jackson in a biopic. “I want to do a biop[ic] of Reggie Jackson. Because when I lived in the Bronx, he was king, Mr. October, man. I mean, he had a hell of a life, hell of a career. I watched the documentary about him ’cause I already knew the kind of person he was, but watching that documentary — it opened up a whole new mentality for me. When we look at baseball players, we like, ‘You white’ — it’s just our assumption or ignorance or whatever. But that man was so much about his people. Not just about his people but equal opportunities for Black players in a game that’s older than all of us — him included — where we weren’t even invited to the table, let alone felt like we deserved a seat," Method Man said.

However, he also revealed that he hates the "politics" of working in Hollywood. “That Hollywood machine is—I love the work,” he said. “Let’s just say that. Let’s get that out of the way. It’s just the politics I don’t like. The taking meetings and things of that nature. I don’t like it. It’s just not something I like to do. I had to show them that I was actually serious about it because I mean, the first name they hear is Method Man. They don’t hear Clifford Smith. I had to strip back the layers of Method Man. I had to embrace it because Method Man got me in the door. But then once I got in there, I had to show them that I was willing to do the work. I’m good at the work and give me the f-cking job. Give me the f-cking job. But you should never go into an audition wanting the job. You should go to the audition to showcase your translation of a scene to play," he noted.

Elsewhere, Method Man has shared his thoughts about Anthony Mackie playing 2Pac in 2009's Notorious. “Anthony Mackie, brilliant f-cking actor. I love him and he deserves all the accolades that he gets. Except for that 2Pac role. I ain’t like that shit. You shouldn’t have took that one, bro. Your agent, I hope you got rid of that n-gga," Method Man said.

However, Method Man revealed that most actors who try to portray 2Pac don't hit the mark. “For somebody to really embody 2Pac, nothing against my boy [Demetrius] Shipp, the brother didn’t really have a lot to work with. I heard they didn’t get a blessing from 2Pac’s mom as well. He had a lot of obstacles in his way so we cannot blame him for that performance. You have to really embody, not just the rap part or the thug part, but his whole mentality, his aura. Everything about him was just different from anything we’d seen before," Method Man continued.

