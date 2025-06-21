Timbaland Issues Apology For Stealing Producer's Beat To Avoid Potential Lawsuit

BY Zachary Horvath 742 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLIV-Super Bowl Fan Jam
Feb 4, 2010; Miami Beach, FL, USA; Timbaland performs at the Super Bowl Fan Jam on South Beach. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Timbaland's AI venture continues to ruffle feathers as he was forced to apologize for stealing a beat or face some legal consequences.

Timbaland cannot seem to catch a break right now as he tries to get his AI music label, Stage Zero, off the ground. Not only has he received tons of backlash for the move to further propel artificial music, but he was this close to facing legal consequences as well. As per AllHipHop, a recent formal apology from him has kept him out of trouble... for now at least.

The Virginia producer issued one on his Instagram account after being accused of stealing a beat from someone else without their consent. It belonged to K Fresh and Timbaland admitted to not doing his "due diligence" before using it.

The hitmaker was playing around with it and running it through the Suno platform to train it to replicate certain aspects of music or create its own. The beat was sent by someone else, leading to Timbaland assuming it was fully owned by them.

This led to him writing, "I’d like to formally apologize to K Fresh. I should have done my due diligence before using it. Regardless of the intent, I recognize that not everyone involved was aware or onboard, and I take full responsibility for that oversight."

Read More: Who Is India Love? The OG Instagram Baddie

Timbaland Signs AI Artist

Timbaland also clarified, "I didn’t monetize it, release it, or try to claim ownership. I was genuinely inspired and wanted to demonstrate what’s possible." Moreover, he said that it's always been his mission to "empower creatives, not to take from them."

He also mentioned that he took down the post about the demo and is frustrated that people are pushing the narrative that he's a thief.

Tynia Coats, Timbo's legal rep, acknowledged that he made a mistake. However, what he did isn't breaking any laws. "Just because something’s legal doesn’t mean it’s right. The audio is no longer on Suno’s platform."

But even with that, there's a chance that legal action still may be coming from K Fresh and his legal team. They want proof that the demo was deleted from Suno's training data. However, Coats said in her response that they aren't required to remove anything that the AI platform learned. "That part of the law hasn't caught up yet," she wrote.

So, at the end of the day, we will just have to wait and see what happens next.

Timbaland's Stage Zero label started earlier this year, and he already has an AI artist, TaTa, signed.

Read More: Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Tour: Tickets, Dates & More

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.5K
2023 A3C Conference Music Timbaland Trolls Those Criticizing His Controversial AI Label With AI Video 1440
NFL: Super Bowl XLIV-Super Bowl Fan Jam Music Swizz Beatz Comes To Timbaland's Defense After Launching His AI Label 902
News Pen To Paper 332