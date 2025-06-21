News
Music
Timbaland Issues Apology For Stealing Producer's Beat To Avoid Potential Lawsuit
Timbaland's AI venture continues to ruffle feathers as he was forced to apologize for stealing a beat or face some legal consequences.
By
Zachary Horvath
11 mins ago