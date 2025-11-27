Mike Dean Drags Timbaland For Supporting A.I. Music

A.I. (artificial intelligence) in music seems like it's here to stay, despite what many artists like Mike Dean have to say about the practice. He recently took to social media to call out Timbaland for supporting the technology's application and for supposedly making lots of money from this promotion.

For those unaware, Timbo has been at the forefront of artists praising A.I. music, which has caused a lot of controversy particularly in his hip-hop circles. He doesn't really have any reservations about it, although he acknowledges some of the challenges.

For example, the producer recently took to his Instagram to repost some thoughts on A.I. music from a music producer, which is basically a realist and good-faith perspective on technological evolution and implementation. The "After Hours Til Dawn" tour performer took to the comments section yesterday (Wednesday, November 26) to blast Timbaland's embrace of the practice.

"I wonder how much money that company gave you to say all this," Mike Dean wrote. "There are companies out there that have algorithms that will find out what stuff was trained from and Sue whoever doesn’t have ethically trained models pretty simple it’s happening soon -oh."

Mike Dean Songs

At face value, it seems like Dean is criticizing Timbo for embracing A.I., but the second part of his comment is a bit more complex. It seems like the conversation centers around regulation, copyright infringement, and the legal ramifications of it all. Whether you're more on this side or have a moral qualm with A.I., it's clear that there are a lot of muddied conversations in either camp.

Also, it's not like Mike Dean avoided A.I. controversies. He worked on the Playboi Carti and The Weeknd collaborations "RATHER LIE" (mixing) and "Timeless" (production), both of which received A.I. accusations from fans. These never got any confirmation, but it goes to show the murky water folks are in no matter what their stance on the technology is.