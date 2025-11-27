Mike Dean Drags Timbaland For Supporting A.I. Music

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 315 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mike Dean Drags Timbaland Supporting AI Music Hip Hop News
Timbaland performs during Swizz Beatz's set during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Summer Jam. © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mike Dean and Timbaland seem to be on opposing sides of the artificial intelligence debate in music, but it might be more complicated.

A.I. (artificial intelligence) in music seems like it's here to stay, despite what many artists like Mike Dean have to say about the practice. He recently took to social media to call out Timbaland for supporting the technology's application and for supposedly making lots of money from this promotion.

For those unaware, Timbo has been at the forefront of artists praising A.I. music, which has caused a lot of controversy particularly in his hip-hop circles. He doesn't really have any reservations about it, although he acknowledges some of the challenges.

For example, the producer recently took to his Instagram to repost some thoughts on A.I. music from a music producer, which is basically a realist and good-faith perspective on technological evolution and implementation. The "After Hours Til Dawn" tour performer took to the comments section yesterday (Wednesday, November 26) to blast Timbaland's embrace of the practice.

"I wonder how much money that company gave you to say all this," Mike Dean wrote. "There are companies out there that have algorithms that will find out what stuff was trained from and Sue whoever doesn’t have ethically trained models pretty simple it’s happening soon -oh."

Read More: Mike Dean Seemingly Reacts To Kanye West & Travis Scott's Japan Reunion

Mike Dean Songs

At face value, it seems like Dean is criticizing Timbo for embracing A.I., but the second part of his comment is a bit more complex. It seems like the conversation centers around regulation, copyright infringement, and the legal ramifications of it all. Whether you're more on this side or have a moral qualm with A.I., it's clear that there are a lot of muddied conversations in either camp.

Also, it's not like Mike Dean avoided A.I. controversies. He worked on the Playboi Carti and The Weeknd collaborations "RATHER LIE" (mixing) and "Timeless" (production), both of which received A.I. accusations from fans. These never got any confirmation, but it goes to show the murky water folks are in no matter what their stance on the technology is.

Elsewhere, we're sure Timbaland will continue to explain himself and heaps of artists and fans will continue to blast A.I. regardless. Is regulation the next step or is another fate in the cards?

Read More: Bryson Tiller Issues An Apology To Timbaland Over Brutally Honest Origin Story, Claiming The Producer Left Him Broke

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Timbaland Stealing Producer Beat AI Training Hip Hop News Music Timbland Accused Of Stealing Producer's Beat For A.I. Training 1015
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Music Kanye West Hints At Mike Dean Reconciliation Amid "Bully" Teasers 2.0K
GRAMMY U Presents: Era Of The Engineer Music Young Guru Rips Timbaland's A.I. Entertainment Company, Timbo Reacts 2.5K
The Weeknd "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour - New Jersey Beef Mike Dean Calls Consequence A Clown 868
Comments 0