Kevin Durant and LeBron James have been at the top of the NBA for a very long time. Consequently, there have been debates surrounding who is better. Overall, LeBron is considered to be the better player, while KD is the better scorer. Regardless, they are all-time NBA legends.

If LeBron can get back healthy soon, it is very likely that he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this season for the most points in NBA history. He is second on the all-time list, and fans want to see him break the record. However, it could take until the end of the year for him to get there.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant On Scoring Record

Recently, ESPN spoke to KD about the scoring record and what he thinks about what LeBron is doing. Of course, Durant is a fan and student of the game, so he actually loves it. In his answer, Durant noted that it’s cool to witness it live. Additionally, he explained that it will be a special moment when LeBron gets it done.

“To be the No. 1 in anything, there’s 8 billion people in the world, we just figured that out last week, so to be the No. 1 of all time at scoring the basketball, I’m sure it’s going to be a range of emotions for him,” Durant said. “But to be in an era where we see this live is pretty cool as well.

“You probably can’t even describe the emotions and feelings him and his family and his friends are going to go through, but it’s cool to see it up close.”

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

As it stands, Durant is 18th on the all-time list. However, he will likely be near the top five when all is said and done. He already has over 26,000 points, and he is only 300 points back of 17th. At 34 years old, it seems clear that he will continue to rack up the points. This will get him closer to the all-time greats.

