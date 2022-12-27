Kevin Durant is easily one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court. When all is said and done, he will likely end up top 10 on the overall list of greatest players. Having said that, he is far from finished when it comes to blessing us with his immense talent.

Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently on a tear. This includes a ninth win in a row last night, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant was sensational, yet again, and he even hit a huge milestone during the game. Simply, he passed Tim Duncan for 15th on the all-time scorer’s list.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the game at Barclays Center on December 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant Speaks

Overall, this is one of those achievements that speaks volumes to Durant’s career. Subsequently, Durant was asked about the feat and how he feels about it all. As one can imagine, Durant is very excited. However, he remained humble noting that this is something he wants to speak with his friends and family about.

“My career to be able to pass an all-time great, legend, somebody who changed the game, it’s something that I’ll call my folks tonight and talk over and just reminisce on how we got here,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant talks about passing Tim Duncan for 15th on the NBA's all-time scoring list:



KD is currently in the midst of forging a legacy for himself in Brooklyn. It hasn’t always been easy for him, however, he seems to be doing a great job right now. He and Kyrie Irving are playing at a whole new level and at this point, the Nets need to be considered as potential title contenders.

