Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are finding themselves as partners this season. They have been fantastic for the Brooklyn Nets as of late and fans are excited about the future. Overall, they are climbing the Eastern Conference standings and they seem like real title contenders.

Just a couple of nights ago, the Nets were playing against the Golden State Warriors. Kyrie didn’t play, however, the Nets weren’t worried as they scored 91 points in the first half. Eventually, they went on to win the game by a score of 143-113.

Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets slap hands against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on December 16, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Kyrie & KD Clap Back

This was a complete butt-whooping and the Warriors faithful at the Barclays Center were devastated. Without Steph Curry, the Warriors have been looking bleak, and there is this sense they might miss the postseason. Regardless, some of their fans are still feeling kind of bold.

In the tweet down below, you can see an interaction between Irving, KD, and a Curry fan. The Curry fan continues to taunt the duo, saying things would be different if Steph could play. Kyrie subsequently told the fan “It don’t matter cause he gotta guard me so it’s even.”

A fan yells at Kyrie “let’s see what happens when Steph plays” Kyrie tells him. It don’t matter cause he gotta guard me so it’s even. Then KD gets into it with him #netsworld pic.twitter.com/VotCO8XJnR — Courtside Nets (@Courtsidenets) December 22, 2022

The fan had no choice but to shut up at that moment as Kyrie proved him to be wrong. At the end of the day, fans like to talk a big game. However, actual NBA players know what they’re talking about. Irving is not going to allow himself to be talked to that way, and with his history of clapping back at fans, this interaction should not be a surprise.

Let us know what you thought about the interaction, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the NBA.

[Via]