Kevin Durant is a player who does not take trash talk from anyone, including fans. If you follow him on Twitter, you know that he is constantly engaging with his detractors. Some people feel like it is a bit much, however, KD would strongly disagree with your assessment.

Last night, KD was in an environment where the trash talk was free-flowing. Of course, the place in question is Philadelphia. This is a city where the fans are known for being wild, although last night, they were mostly there for Ben Simmons. Simmons made his return to the city, and the Sixers ended up greeting him with a win.

Kevin Durant Vs. Sixers Fans

Durant was solid during the game, although it seems like the Nets’ defense can’t get much done. Either way, Simmons was not the only one met with a chorus of boos. KD was feeling the burn too, and there were plenty of fans in the stands who wanted to make his life miserable.

As mentioned, however, Durant knows how to make a slick comeback. In the video down below, KD signaled to one fan close to courtside and simply said “I can’t hear your drunk ass.” This led to a chorus of cheers as the Philly faithful appreciated Durant’s reply.

"I can't hear your drunk ass" 😂



KD went at it with this fan last night



(via @jkopelman30) pic.twitter.com/YLFN1OTD01 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2022

Unfortunately, for Durant and company, this trash talk won’t give them any wins. The Sixers were depleted as they had no Harden and Embiid. Despite this, they still could not manage to capture a win. That is a huge issue for this Nets squad, especially as Kyrie Irving is back on the team. Furthermore, the Nets have a record of 8-10, which puts them outside of the playoffs. Sure, it’s early, but this is a bad sign.

Let us know what you thought of the Kevin Durant comeback, in the comments section down below. Also, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

[Via]