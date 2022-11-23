Ben Simmons made his grand return to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Many were waiting for this return as there was going to be an extra helping of booing. Of course, Simmons did not leave Philadelphia on good terms, and Sixers fans wanted to make sure he got a cold welcome.

In the end, Simmons was just fine against the Sixers. He put up 11 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds in the loss. Overall, it wasn’t his best game, but it’s not like he had a shockingly bad game. However, it is important to note that his team lost to a depleted Sixers squad.

Ben Simmons Booed

During the announcement of the starting lineups, Simmons was hit with plenty of boos from the crowd. As you can see in the video down below, Ben Simmons was hit with a chorus of jeers. It was fairly loud, although it wasn’t even close to what some fans expected.

Interestingly enough, Simmons was not impressed by the boos. In his press conference after the game, the Nets star said he expected it to be a lot worse. Needless to say, the Philly fans did not live up to their reputation. For fans around the league, it was disappointing.

Sixers fans mercilessly boo Ben Simmons during pregame introductions pic.twitter.com/geyIdvtev7 — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) November 23, 2022

Ben Simmons wasn’t fazed with the noise in Philly.



(via @SNYNets) pic.twitter.com/M2JtMaBLso — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2022

What wasn’t disappointing, however, was the array of memes that were delivered as a result of this game. The Nets were terrible, despite having Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant present. That said, many of these memes were more at the Nets’ expense, then Simmons.

Sixers fans waiting for Ben Simmons outside the arena pic.twitter.com/6QybVkb4RX — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 23, 2022

Sixers fans rn: pic.twitter.com/kvvDN69TVD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 23, 2022

The Sixers Bench vs. KD, Kyrie, and Ben Simmons



pic.twitter.com/GEaSsNtv4j — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) November 23, 2022

Sixers fans tonight pic.twitter.com/2RnqAlhJ8s — 6 Seasons and a Moving Screen (@NBAGreendale) November 23, 2022

Sixer fans seeing Ben Simmons lose in Philly pic.twitter.com/L4p27xZfUJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2022

If there is anything we have learned from this game, it’s that Simmons can still be a very effective player. Additionally, it has taught us that the Nets are actually not very good, and they can’t keep relying on two players. They are now 8-10 this season, and it’s going to take a huge effort to get them to the top of the conference.

