Ben Simmons is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade last year. As many of you already know, Simmons and Philly ended on bad terms. The fanbase hates him and his guts. Additionally, Philly fans are ruthless and will prey on his insecurities.

Despite this, Simmons seems to be accepting of his fate. When asked by reporters about his return to the city of brotherly love, Simmons admitted that he knows it will be tough. Overall, Simmons couldn’t help but laugh at the situation as he realizes he is in for a very rough night.

Stephen A. On Ben Simmons

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith got to touch on the Simmons situation and how he may react. Of course, Smith worked as a beat writer for the Sixers back in the day, and he knows how vicious those fans can be. Consequently, Smith believes Simmons’ reaction to the crowd will be impossible to predict.

Overall, Simmons has been bad to start the year. However, he has gotten a lot better over the past couple of games. That said, there is a lot on the line for Simmons as he will either continue to progress, or the nerves will make him regress…badly.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever known of an athlete that’s going to go through what he’s going to go through tonight,” Smith said. “I just don’t know how to predict what the hell he’s going to do.”

The Nets and the Sixers have similar records, and they are only on the cusp of the NBA playoffs. Given that position, this game should prove to be very intense on both sides. Additionally, Kyrie Irving is back in the lineup, which is definitely good news for the Nets.

Let us know how you think Simmons will do, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the NBA world.

