Ben Simmons was roasted at the start of the season due to some lackluster play for the Brooklyn Nets. There were times when Simmons looked like he had zero interest in actually shooting the ball, and his teammates were frustrated about it. Thankfully, Simmons has turned the corner.

These days, Simmons looks completely engaged in the game, and he is playing his best ball of the season. Just a few days ago, he registered an impressive double-double, and last night, he scored 22 against the Grizzlies. Needless to say, there are a ton of reasons to be excited.

Ben Simmons Returns To Philly

On Tuesday, Simmons will face his toughest mental challenge of the entire season when the Nets take on the Sixers. Simmons will be returning to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade, and it’s going to be difficult. The fans are going to be waiting for him, and the boos will be wild.

Ben Simmons is well aware of the fact that he is going into a lion’s den. While speaking to reporters, he even jokingly tried to shrug it all off. Despite the jokes, Simmons knows that the Philly fans are something special, and that he will be in for a whole lot of antics.

At this point, no one knows how Simmons will actually respond to this brand-new challenge. Interestingly enough, the Sixers and the Nets have similar records so this game will be important for a position in the standings. Simmons will have to defend against some great players, while also posting some decent offensive numbers.

Of course, Kyrie Irving is back in the lineup for the Nets, so Simmons won’t have as much of a burden on his shoulders. However, Simmons will want to play well as a good performance in Philly would shut those fans up for a very long time.

