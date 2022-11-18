Ben Simmons has struggled in the early going of this season. His passion for basketball has been questioned by his teammates, and there are some who feel like he isn’t good enough to be on the Nets. It has been a struggle, but last night, he showed promise.

Simmons had by far his best game as a Net in a win against the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 15 points and 13 rebounds. Additionally, he had seven assists which put him very close to a triple-double. According to Bleacher Report, Simmons was feeling good about himself after the game.

Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 15, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“I’m coming,” Simmons said. “I’m getting there, man. It’s taking a little bit of time, but I got my own back. My teammates got my back, my coaches.”

Even Kevin Durant had a lot of great things to say about Simmons. He noted that the big man appears to be back in a rhythm and that Ben was at his most confident last night. Strong words from the Nets’ best player.

“I’m just happy for him because he’s been trying to get his form back, trying to figure his rhythm out,” Durant said. “Tonight I think he did a good job just talking up, commanding the offense, commanding the team on the defensive side of the ball. He was incredible tonight. So we’re going to keep building on that and hopefully we’re able to get this next one, but he controlled the game and was able to get us back into it.”

Ben Simmons still has a ways to go before he is truly back to where he was with the Sixers. Regardless, this is good news for the Nets, moving forward.

Only time will tell whether or not Simmons can continue this momentum. If he does, then the Nets will be poised for a huge run.

[Via]