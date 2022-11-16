Ben Simmons has been incessantly criticized over the last year for not playing up to standard. He didn’t play any games last season, and his first few matches with the Brooklyn Nets have been bad. In fact, his first double-digit point game was last night, which is atrocious.

Simmons is still trying to get back in the swing of things, but there is no doubt that people are impatient for him to perform. He is someone who should be playing at the top of his game, especially since he is so young. Simmons is built to be a star, and he is squandering his opportunity.

Kevin Durant #7 and Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets sit on the bench during the closing minutes of the game against Los Angeles Lakers during the game at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Nets lost, 116-103. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons Questioned

With the Brooklyn Nets getting off to a slow start, many throughout the Nets organization are starting to question whether Ben Simmons has a place on the team. This news comes from Shams Charania, who offered some troubling insights in his recent piece.

Essentially, there are some players around the Nets who feel like Simmons is not taking the game seriously. The sense is that Simmons is not available enough, and that he doesn’t appear to have any passion for the game. These are some scathing criticisms, however, it should be noted that the sources are anonymous here.

There has been building frustration surrounding Nets star Ben Simmons’ availability and level of play, sources say. Simmons: “I get (the skepticism), but I think the one thing with me is that I'm a competitor.”



Simmons’ passion for the game of basketball has been questioned on numerous occasions in the past. His lack of effort over the past couple of seasons has been obvious to those watching, and it seems like the Nets have caught on. Whether or not this is all being exaggerated, still remains to be seen.

The Nets star still has a chance to change the narrative around him. Of course, this is going to take a lot of hard work and trust. He needs to start scoring more, and he needs to show that he cares. Otherwise, Simmons could have one of the most disappointing NBA careers in recent memory.

