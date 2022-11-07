Ben Simmons came into this season looking to prove a lot of haters wrong. Instead, he is proving a lot of people right. Simmons averages a triple-single and is too scared to shoot the ball.
The Nets as a whole are in shambles right now. Kyrie Irving was suspended from the team while Kevin Durant has had to carry the team on his shoulders. Simmons has been nowhere to be found throughout all of this, and he has even run into injury issues.
Ben Simmons Trade?
Various rumors state that Ben Simmons could be traded soon, although it’s a little soon to tell if it will actually happen. The Nets are a desperate team right now, and according to Ian Begley, Simmons is being brought up in trade discussions.
Who would trade for him, you may ask? Well, there are a few teams out there who could use someone like Simmons. According to Sean Deveney, one of those teams is the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic has been doing everything himself this season, and they could use just a bit more help.
Additionally, the Nets are playing against the Dallas Mavericks tonight, and Simmons is expected to rejoin the team. This will be a good opportunity for the Mavericks to see Simmons in action. Of course, a trade is still far away, but the timing of this report is interesting.
Unfortunately, this is probably bad news for Simmons and his confidence. Simmons is playing poorly this season and he has shown himself to be someone who is easily frazzled. Overall, it’s not a good situation for anyone.
Unfortunately, this is probably bad news for Simmons and his confidence. Simmons is playing poorly this season and he has shown himself to be someone who is easily frazzled. Overall, it's not a good situation for anyone.
