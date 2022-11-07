Ben Simmons came into this season looking to prove a lot of haters wrong. Instead, he is proving a lot of people right. Simmons averages a triple-single and is too scared to shoot the ball.

The Nets as a whole are in shambles right now. Kyrie Irving was suspended from the team while Kevin Durant has had to carry the team on his shoulders. Simmons has been nowhere to be found throughout all of this, and he has even run into injury issues.

Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons Trade?

Various rumors state that Ben Simmons could be traded soon, although it’s a little soon to tell if it will actually happen. The Nets are a desperate team right now, and according to Ian Begley, Simmons is being brought up in trade discussions.

Who would trade for him, you may ask? Well, there are a few teams out there who could use someone like Simmons. According to Sean Deveney, one of those teams is the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic has been doing everything himself this season, and they could use just a bit more help.

The Dallas Mavericks are a team to keep an eye on for Ben Simmons, per @SeanDeveney pic.twitter.com/lPWtalWRkg — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 7, 2022

Additionally, the Nets are playing against the Dallas Mavericks tonight, and Simmons is expected to rejoin the team. This will be a good opportunity for the Mavericks to see Simmons in action. Of course, a trade is still far away, but the timing of this report is interesting.

Unfortunately, this is probably bad news for Simmons and his confidence. Simmons is playing poorly this season and he has shown himself to be someone who is easily frazzled. Overall, it’s not a good situation for anyone.

Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on October 19, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Pelicans won 130-108. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the basketball world.

