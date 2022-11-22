Ben Simmons is going to have an interesting night as he is back in Philadelphia. Simmons will be front and center for the Nets, and it is not going to be easy. As everyone knows, the Philly fans are wild, and they will be out for blood once Simmons takes to the court.

Consequently, there are some out there who feel like Simmons may not be able to handle the pressure. It’s going to be very tough on him, although his teammates will still be expecting him to come through. No matter what, Simmons will be put under the microscope.

Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during their game at Barclays Center on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons & Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid will not be playing for the Sixers tonight, which could be good for Simmons. As everyone knows, Simmons and Embiid did not end their friendship on good terms. Additionally, Embiid seems to hate Simmons. Regardless, Simmons is taking a diplomatic approach when asked about it.

“We had a lot of highlights, and we had a lot of great times,” Simmons said of Embiid. “I got a lot of love for Joel too. Obviously, it didn’t work out, but that’s life and not everything works out in your favor. So I wish him the best, obviously not a championship against us, but the best.”

Ben Simmons when asked if tonight’s game in Philadelphia is anticlimactic with Joel Embiid out:



“I’m sure the fans will make up for it.”



Says he has not spoke to Embiid. pic.twitter.com/UFCcsFJXP3 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 22, 2022

Tonight, Simmons will look to continue his solid run of games. If he has a bad night, then one can chalk it up to the fans making him nervous. Regardless, this is something that Ben Simmons will have to overcome if he wants to gain back the trust of his fans. Overall, it should be very interesting.

