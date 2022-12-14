Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the entire NBA. Over the course of the last two seasons, Embiid could have easily won MVP. However, that was simply not in the cards. It has been an unfortunate turn of events for Embiid, however, he has persisted on.

Embiid is the face of the franchise, and with James Harden by his side, the team has a chance to do big things. Although, they haven’t been able to get past the second round since he’s shown up. It’s been a difficult position to be in, and fans are starting to get impatient.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on December 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid Gets Honest

Philly fans are incredibly hard to deal with. They can get angry fast, and when you look at what they did to Ben Simmons, you can see why Embiid might be worried about how they view him. In fact, Embiid seems to think that the fans in Philadelphia want him gone.

While speaking to Jake Fischer for Yahoo! Sports, Embiid straight up claimed that he thinks Sixers fans want him traded. Overall, he has no evidence to back that up, although it didn’t stop him from saying it.

“I don’t know. Sixers fans, they want to trade me,” Embiid said. “I do believe that. They want to trade me.”

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

It would be pretty shocking if the Sixers did trade Embiid. For now, however, that outcome is highly unlikely. Embiid is simply too valuable to the franchise right now, and getting rid of him would be extremely shortsighted.

Let us know what you think of Embiid’s remarks, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the basketball world.

[Via]