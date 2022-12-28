Skip Bayless is a generational hater. It isn’t common for someone to be as much of a hater as Skip is. However, Bayless is a one-of-a-kind individual. Whether or not that is for better or for worse, is really up to you to decide. Regardless, it has made Bayless some big bucks.

Bayless typically loves to hate LeBron. Although, with LeBron looking to retire in a few years, Bayless needs a new target. For now, it seems like that target is Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. No matter how well he does in a particular game, you can be sure Bayless will say something about it.

Sports Commentor Skip Bayless attends the 16th Annual Webby Awards on May 21, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for The Webby Awards)

Skip Bayless Vs. Luka

Last night, Doncic scored 60 points while notching 21 rebounds and 10 assists. No player in the history of the NBA has ever had this statline. Even Wilt Chamberlain has never accomplished this. However, it still was not enough to make Skip happy as he delivered a baffling take on Undisputed.

“I’ll go to an 8 on the impressive scale. We have to take into account the opposition, which was an embarrassment. The Knicks were overmatched against Luka,” Bayless said. “Four of the five best players weren’t even playing for the Knicks. The Knicks played all of OT with the same 5 guys. They were overpowered and overmatched, it’s shameful.”

Four of the five best players weren’t even playing for the Knicks. The Knicks played all of OT with the same 5 guys. They were overpowered and overmatched, it’s shameful. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/K0guLVMp1w — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 28, 2022

Instead of giving Luka props, he decided to just blame the other team for his great performance. Overall, it is yet another case of some amazing generational hating from Bayless. At this point, you just have to expect it.

If you actually appreciate quality basketball, then you can see Luka’s best highlights, below. Let us know what you thought of Luka’s game, in the comments section.

[Via]