Skip Bayless is easily one of the most vocal people in the entire sports world. He is constantly delivering hot takes on all things sports. He typically gets to do this on Undisputed where he sits across from the likes of Shannon Sharpe. Overall, he is a polarizing figure and that will never change.

More recently, Bayless has come under fire for his treatment of Sharpe. Many have taken issue with how he tries to provoke his co-host. For the most part, Bayless has not addressed any of this, and it is likely that he never will.

Skip Bayless

Today, however, Bayless and Sharpe had a new task at hand as they discussed the likes of Mac Jones. Jones is not having a particularly great season in New England. In fact, he is now being called a dirty player. This is all thanks to plays like the one down below.

I’d argue this is worthy of a suspension and a big fine from Mac Jones.



Incredibly dirty. pic.twitter.com/IhPh0m8r8K — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 25, 2022

Skip Bayless Reacts

Subsequently, Bayless had an interesting reaction to all of this. As you can see down below, he is shocked that such a young player would stoop this low. He is even more shocked that a quarterback is gaining a dirty reputation. For Bayless, this is almost unheard of.

“I have never, ever heard of a quarterback, A QUARTERBACK, who has been branded as a cheap shot artist and a dirty player,” he said. “What quarterback have you ever known who could even put himself in position to make dirty plays? Somehow this kid pulls it off and this wasn’t a first. It’s like Grayson Allen, who couldn’t keep himself from tripping players.”

What quarterback have you ever known who could even put himself in position to make dirty plays? Somehow this kid pulls it off and this wasn’t a first. It’s like Grayson Allen, who couldn’t keep himself from tripping players. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/IOIQW2Qqx7 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 27, 2022

Jones is developing one of the worst reputations you can have, and that is not going to bold well for his future. Hopefully, he can learn from his mistakes and start playing with a bit more respect.

