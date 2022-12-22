Gilbert Arenas is one of the most entertaining voices in NBA media. The former player was phenomenal on the court, and he certainly doesn’t pull any punches on his podcast. Additionally, when he gives his opinion, he always tries to present the most facts possible.

Overall, Arenas is someone that fans want to hear from. His days as a Washington Wizard have granted him the credentials to speak on anything, including the media landscape. In a recent appearance on VladTV, that is exactly what he did.

Head coach Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies runs out during introductions against the Trilogy during BIG3 Week Six at Comerica Center on July 23, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Gilbert Arenas Reacts

In the clip below, Arenas was asked about the infamous argument between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. During this debate, Skip told Shannon that he isn’t as good as Tom Brady. Subsequently, this led to a screaming match that now has people believing that Skip and Shannon hate one another.

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

Arenas took a measured approach while speaking on the matter. In his view, this is the overall problem he has with sports media. Effectively, everyone’s credentials are constantly being questioned, even if they make a good point. Someone could be dead-on with their analysis, however, if they are missing a championship, they will get roasted for it.

Arenas wants this to change as he feels like it is the biggest problem plaguing modern debate. There is too much emphasis on your credentials, and not enough on the meat of what you’re saying.

Overall, it is very hard to disagree with this statement. After all, we see this all of the time, especially in the NBA. It’s not productive, and it had led to a decline in intellectual discussion.

Let us know what you thought of Arenas’ remarks, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the basketball world.

