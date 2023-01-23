Shannon Sharpe Apologizes For Grizzlies Scuffle: Watch
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say on the matter.
If you watched basketball over the weekend, you probably already know about Shannon Sharpe and his run-in with the Grizzlies. Sharpe is a huge Lakers fan and he showed his support Friday night as the team took on the Grizz. Shannon was courtside at Crypto.com Arena, and subsequently, things got out of hand.
In the video down below, Sharpe could be seen getting into it with Dillon Brooks. Overall, it escalated quickly as players like Steven Adams and Ja Morant came over. Furthermore, Tee Morant, Ja’s father, also joined the scrum. In the end, Tee and Shannon made up, while Dillon Brooks continued to shade Sharpe to the media.
Shannon Sharpe Speaks
Following this altercation, fans were waiting to see what would happen on Undisputed. Many expected Skip Bayless to roast Sharpe for his actions. However, Sharpe took a much more apologetic tone. He spoke for three minutes about the subject and looked at the camera while doing so. Overall, he seemed to be disappointed in himself.
“I want to apologize,” Sharpe said. “For the last six and a half years I have preached responsibility and accountability and I take full responsibility for what transpired. It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong.”
For the most part, fans seemed to be on Sharpe’s side in this whole debacle. After all, the Grizzlies have proven to be a very difficult team to like, especially with the way they talk in the media. Regardless, Sharpe opted to be the bigger person in the situation.
Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.
