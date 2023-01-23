If you watched basketball over the weekend, you probably already know about Shannon Sharpe and his run-in with the Grizzlies. Sharpe is a huge Lakers fan and he showed his support Friday night as the team took on the Grizz. Shannon was courtside at Crypto.com Arena, and subsequently, things got out of hand.

In the video down below, Sharpe could be seen getting into it with Dillon Brooks. Overall, it escalated quickly as players like Steven Adams and Ja Morant came over. Furthermore, Tee Morant, Ja’s father, also joined the scrum. In the end, Tee and Shannon made up, while Dillon Brooks continued to shade Sharpe to the media.

Unc Shannon sharpe wanted smoke with all the grizzlies 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wMZUijnora — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 21, 2023

Shannon Sharpe Speaks

Following this altercation, fans were waiting to see what would happen on Undisputed. Many expected Skip Bayless to roast Sharpe for his actions. However, Sharpe took a much more apologetic tone. He spoke for three minutes about the subject and looked at the camera while doing so. Overall, he seemed to be disappointed in himself.

“I want to apologize,” Sharpe said. “For the last six and a half years I have preached responsibility and accountability and I take full responsibility for what transpired. It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong.”

Unc Shannon sharpe apologizes for his behavior at the lakers vs Grizzlies game 💯 pic.twitter.com/kqAfwD0qvV — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 23, 2023

For the most part, fans seemed to be on Sharpe’s side in this whole debacle. After all, the Grizzlies have proven to be a very difficult team to like, especially with the way they talk in the media. Regardless, Sharpe opted to be the bigger person in the situation.

Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant talk after the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers during a 122-121 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

