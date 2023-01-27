Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have had a ton of great debates involving the NFL so far this season. Overall, there have been a lot of narratives to go around. Now, however, we have reached the end of the season as four teams remain in the playoffs.

Those teams are the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers. These are four teams who were dominant this year, and they definitely deserve to be where they are. Now, they will battle it out for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Football legend Shannon Sharpe attends the First Entertainment x Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis Partnership Launch Event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for First Entertainment)

Shannon Sharpe Makes His Picks

During Undisputed today, Shannon Sharpe made his predictions as to who he thinks will make the Super Bowl. Firstly, Sharpe predicted the AFC Championship game. Below, you can see that he took the Bengals.

“As bad as I want to pick Mahomes at home, the Bengals have the better football team,” he said.

.@ShannonSharpe picks the Bengals to defeat the Chiefs 30-27 in the AFC Championship Game:



“As bad as I want to pick Mahomes at home, the Bengals have the better football team.” pic.twitter.com/9BkZphhPw3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 27, 2023

Secondly, Sharpe gave his take on the NFC Championship game. Below, he gave his case for why the 49ers will eventually win the game. However, he did note that it will be a very close one.

“This game is really evenly matched. The 49ers will come up with a gameplan to neutralize Jalen Hurts’ legs and win a close one, 23-20,” Sharpe explained.

.@ShannonSharpe predicts a 49ers win in the NFC Championship Game over Eagles:



“This game is really evenly matched. The 49ers will come up with a gameplan to neutralize Jalen Hurts’ legs and win a close one, 23-20.” pic.twitter.com/LPFNoOtwiP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 27, 2023

These games are very hard to predict, although Sharpe gave some good reasoning here. A Bengals-49ers Super Bowl would be a ton of fun, however, it still remains to be seen if Brock Purdy can get it done this late in the season.

Give us your predictions, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with Sharpe, or is he way off? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

