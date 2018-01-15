AFC Championship
- SportsAFC & NFC Championship Games: Who Is Heading To The Super Bowl?Chiefs @ Ravens, Lions @ 49ers. Who is heading to Vegas for the Super Bowl next month?By Ben Mock
- SportsShannon Sharpe Predicts NFL Championship WeekendShannon Sharpe had some interesting predictions this morning.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Declares “HenneThing Is Possible" After Chiefs Defeat BrownsPatrick Mahomes was taken out of Sunday's game after suffering a concussion.By Cole Blake
- SportsPatrick Mahomes On Learning From Last Year Ahead Of AFC ChampionshipMahomes is hoping to improve on last year's mistakes.By Cole Blake
- SportsNFL Championship Weekend: Predicting Who Is Super Bowl BoundThe second to last weekend of football is upon us.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Laser Pointer Incident Could Put Chiefs Fan In Jail For A YearThe laser pointer didn't stop the Patriots from winning the game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTony Romo In Line For "Substantial Raise" To Stay With CBSCBS ready to give Romo substantial raise.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTony Romo Was A Psychic During The Patriots And Chiefs GameRomo was an absolute wizard last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSnoop Dogg Trolls Chiefs Fans With Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes MemeSnoop is having some fun with Kansas City supporters.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Championship Weekend Preview: Who Will Make It To Super Bowl 53?A look at this Sunday's big games.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Says Tom Brady Is "Shoving It Up The Haters' A**es"White is a huge Patriots fan.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBill Belichick Says He's Always Nervous Before GamesThe Patriots have a big game against Kansas on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNew England Patriots Labeled As Underdogs For First Time In 67 Games: ReportThe Patriots will be in a rare spot come Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBill Belichick Says Weather Won't Be An Issue Against ChiefsIt's going to be very cold in Kansas City on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Works Out To 50 Cent Ahead Of AFC Championship GameBrady looks dialed in for next weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJalen Ramsey Fears "No Man Period!" Including Rob GronkowskiJalen Ramsey still not a fan of "Big Gronk."By Devin Ch
- SportsTom Brady Listed As Questionable For AFC Championship: "We'll See"Brady questionable for AFCCG.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsVote: Which Two Teams Will Play In Super Bowl LII?Cast your vote for which teams will advance to Super Bowl LII.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTom Brady Reportedly Suffered An Injury To His Throwing HandTom Brady's right hand injury won't keep him from playing in the AFCCG.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJaguars' Jalen Ramsey Guarantees Super Bowl VictoryJalen Ramsey: "We're going to win that bitch."By Kyle Rooney