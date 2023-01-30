Eli Apple Hit With Unending Slander After Taunting Bills For A Week
We’ve seen this story before.
Eli Apple talks some of the most trash in the entire NFL. Overall, he isn’t exactly the best at his position. However, he still likes to talk, especially on Twitter. After beating the Buffalo Bills, that is exactly what happened, although it did not work out in his favor.
He said some stuff to Stefon Diggs that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Of course, one of his biggest taunts was “Cancun on 3.” With him going up against the Kansas City Chiefs, fans were hoping for some sort of humbling experience. In the end, that is exactly what took place.
Eli Apple Loses
Eli Apple and the Bengals were not able to close the deal yesterday. Overall, the Chiefs were the better team from the beginning. Moreover, Apple got outplayed on several possessions and also gave up some bad holding penalties. Consequently, he got absolutely destroyed on social media.
Hilariously, the person to really set the slander in motion was none other than Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany. Below, you can see her tweet which simply read “Cancun on 3.” Typically, NFL fans don’t like her, however, they were very pleased with this particular tweet.
Additionally, fans also had a lot to say about Apple. He became a trending topic on Twitter as fans were excited to take him down a few notches. After all, when you dish out a ton of trash talk, you have to expect it will come back at you.
Subsequently, the Chiefs will play the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Let us know who you think will win, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.
[Via]