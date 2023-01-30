Eli Apple talks some of the most trash in the entire NFL. Overall, he isn’t exactly the best at his position. However, he still likes to talk, especially on Twitter. After beating the Buffalo Bills, that is exactly what happened, although it did not work out in his favor.

He said some stuff to Stefon Diggs that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Of course, one of his biggest taunts was “Cancun on 3.” With him going up against the Kansas City Chiefs, fans were hoping for some sort of humbling experience. In the end, that is exactly what took place.

Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Eli Apple Loses

Eli Apple and the Bengals were not able to close the deal yesterday. Overall, the Chiefs were the better team from the beginning. Moreover, Apple got outplayed on several possessions and also gave up some bad holding penalties. Consequently, he got absolutely destroyed on social media.

Hilariously, the person to really set the slander in motion was none other than Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany. Below, you can see her tweet which simply read “Cancun on 3.” Typically, NFL fans don’t like her, however, they were very pleased with this particular tweet.

Cancun on 3✌🏼 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 30, 2023

Additionally, fans also had a lot to say about Apple. He became a trending topic on Twitter as fans were excited to take him down a few notches. After all, when you dish out a ton of trash talk, you have to expect it will come back at you.

Stephon Diggs when he see Eli Apple in Cancun pic.twitter.com/iKEUG2jXMt — Caleb Simpson ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘'“ (@blacksheep5206) January 30, 2023

All the people who Eli Apple was talking trash to on Twitter waking up this morning like… pic.twitter.com/clVdUwIBdw — Jimmy Brunn (@BRUNN_DMC) January 30, 2023

Eli Apple this offseason: pic.twitter.com/fN1kKOhzsj — Lo Life Daniel (@LoLifeDaniel) January 30, 2023

Stephon Diggs when he see Eli Apple checking in 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wNrL46R0qg — dontiknoyou🤨 (@imalligottt) January 30, 2023

Twitter and NFL players coming together to drag Eli Apple like pic.twitter.com/xneUz6cQYK — Jefé  (@ISwagLife100) January 30, 2023

Bills players in Cancun seeing Eli Apple check into the resort… pic.twitter.com/hAVrPPrPYm — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 30, 2023

Subsequently, the Chiefs will play the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Let us know who you think will win, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

