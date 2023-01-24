Eli Apple is known for being a guy who is always trash-talking his opponents. The Cincinnati Bengals star got himself into trouble last year, as his trash-talk did not help him in the Super Bowl. In fact, he talked so much trash that fans would not let him forget about his inadequacies.

This year, however, Apple is not going away. His Bengals are a game away from the Super Bowl, and he is doing his best to get in the heads of his enemies. Overall, it is a very interesting strategy. However, Apple doesn’t care as he went after Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen in the tweets below.

Cancun on 3 🫶🏿 https://t.co/oOHSw1AMsT — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I’ll pay on God 🙏🏿 https://t.co/MIOzAuWdbF — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Subsequently, Apple was criticized for using the number three in his tweet. Some people felt as though he was making a reference to Damar Hamlin. Considering Hamlin plays for the Bills, it is easy to see how some may have made the connection.

Eli Apple Responds

Apple saw the responses and decided to comment on the matter. In the tweet below, he notes how he would never make fun of such a serious situation. Overall, it was just a misunderstanding.

“All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident,” Apple wrote. “Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers.”

All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident. Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Immediately after his apology, he continued to gloat in the face of Diggs, who called him a clout chaser. Below, you can see Apple write “safe travels to Cabo fam.” At this point, one could call Eli Apple the Patrick Beverley of the NFL.

Safe travels to Cabo fam ✈️ 🙏🏿 https://t.co/Xz2e7VEBz1 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

The Bengals will now get to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. It should be a whole lot of fun, and we can’t wait to see how it shapes out.

