Jason Kelce In Tears While Announcing His Retirement

Jason Kelce has been a huge presence in the NFL over the last decade and a half. However, he has become an even bigger star thanks to the podcasting world. He has been doing a show with his brother Travis called New Heights and fans tune in every week to hear their insights on the NFL weekend. Moreover, the show reached new heights (pun fully intended) in 2023 thanks to Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift. Swifties would tune into the show every week just to hear if she was mentioned.

As for Jason and his NFL career, fans knew his time was winding down. After losing in the Super Bowl, some felt like that could have been his last hoorah. However, he decided to come back this year knowing the roster would be similar. Unfortunately, the Eagles could not get it done down the stretch. This eventually led to the team going out in the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Subsequently, there was all sorts of speculation that Kelce would retire. While he refused to make a definitive statement at first, he finally came around and revealed his decision today.

Jason Kelce Bids Farewell

In the video above, you can see Kelce get quite emotional about his career and what he has gone through over the years. There were a few times during his announcement when he burst into tears and needed to collect himself. During his time with the Eagles, he won a Super Bowl and was consistently graded as one of the best centers in the league. He will likely be headed to the Hall of Fame, and his brother will be soon behind him. It is a bittersweet moment for Eagles fans and it most certainly marks the end of an era.

Let us know what you thought of Kelce and his career, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

