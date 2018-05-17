poop
- AnticsRay J Tells Angela Yee About The Time A Woman Defecated On Him During SexThe singer said that it was a while ago, but recounting the story made him relive some of the shock in a pretty funny way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAmber Heard Denies Leaving Poop On Johnny Depp's Bed, Blames Depp's DogAmber Heard claims the dog had a "bowel control" issue after she ate Johnny Depp's weed stash when she was a puppy.By Cole Blake
- SneakersBillie Eilish Livid After Puppy Destroys Rare Sneaker CollectionBillie Eilish goes nuts after finding out that her dog ruined some of her most valuable sneakers, including the Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration, unreleased Yeezys, and more.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeSerial Parking Lot Pooper Arrested In MassachusettsA sporting goods store owner was repeatedly finding surprises. By Noah C
- RandomKeri Hilson Gets Pooped On By A Koala: WatchKeri Hilson was lucky she didn't get peed on.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Claims Ex-Wife Amber Heard Defecated In Their Bed Out Of AngerThat's one way to win an argument. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyDisgruntled Woman Poops On Tim Hortons Floor, Throws It At CashierDo not read this article whilst eating. By David Saric