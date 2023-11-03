Majid Jordan Delivers Nine-Track Project “Good People”

Majid Jordan is an r&b group that has been at it for a while at this point. Overall, they have a ton of great songs and albums. They became largely known for their work with Drake and OVO as a whole. However, they have been able to carve out their very own lane for themselves. It has been a joy to watch the group grow, and fans would say the same thing. That said, sometimes, they can take a long time between projects, which has left some fans waiting in the lurch.

Luckily, over the last month or so, the group has been dropping a plethora of singles. Their most recent single is a track called "Violet" which had a run time of over 7 minutes. So far, the three singles have created a nice base for a project. Today, that project was released and it is called Good People. As you can see below, the album is only nine tracks long, which makes it fairly bite-sized. However, the songs do have meat to them, which extends the runtime to about 42 minutes.

Majid Jordan Keep It Short And Sweet

Throughout the tracklist, you will get some sweet and gorgeous tracks that will get you through the Fall and Winter months. The instrumentals are a vibe and the vocals are fantastic as always. It is an album that will have you thinking about that special someone.

It is always good to hear new Majid Jordan tracks, and with the nine songs here, fans will definitely be feeling satiated. Let us know how you feel about this new project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from all of your favorite artists. 2023 still has a lot of great projects left in store.

Tracklist:

Tears In Your Eyes Waiting For You ft. Naomi Sharon Eyes Closed Hands Tied Slip Violet The Message Cyanide Sunset

