Majid Jordan Returns With Gorgeous New Single “Violet”

Majid Jordan is an incredible r&b duo that rose to prominence in the 2010s. Of course, they were featured on Drake's album Nothing Was The Same. Furthermore, they are signed to OVO Sound and continue to be darlings of the r&b space. Overall, they make some great music and their sound is undeniable. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that fans are excited about their next album. It is set to drop on Friday, November 3rd and it is called Good People.

This is a very exciting prospect. Previously, over the course of the past month, they have unveiled two new singles. Today, they unleashed their third, simply called "Violet." As you will immediately notice, the song is over 7 minutes long. However, the song by no means overstays its welcome. Instead, it provides listeners with an incredible vibey soundscape that will immediately you put your mind at ease during these seasonal changes.

Majid Jordan Are Back

The track starts with some beautiful looped guitars that are then met with some enthralling synths. The singing is lowkey, however, the chorus comes in with a nice buildup as we get that wobbly autotune that adds texture to the track. Overall, it comes together in a way that has us looking forward to the album. Your r&b playlists are about to get a whole lot better.

Quotable Lyrics:

I watched the current moving through her

And I regret when I don't share what I feel

I'm learning when I make the wrong move

Won't let 'em tell me that this love isn't real

