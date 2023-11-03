Ne-Yo Grabs Fabolous For “Link Up [Remix]”

Camden, Arkansas R&B dancing god and singer Ne-Yo has been in the industry for almost 20 years now! That is crazy to believe as we are just about two years or so away from that milestone. To some, he might be way past his prime. While that is up for debate, Ne-Yo is still looking to give his fans some new material when he can.

Unfortunately, we were not able to cover a recent song he put out at the end of September. He has a new single out as of the 29th of that month called "Link Up." While it does not really showcase his vocal chops all that well due to the auto-tune and layering of his voice, it still has a catchy chorus. It is song about how he is trying to get this girl to change her mind about him by doing whatever she wants.

Read More: Matthew Perry Was Sober Ahead Of His Death, Late Actor’s Friend Claims

Listen To "Link Up [Remix]" From Ne-Yo And Fabolous

After just a month, he now has a remix out for it. He nabs a feature from one of the other veterans of his generation, Fabolous. The Brooklyn rapper's verse comes toward the backend of the track. See what these two have to offer by checking out the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new version of Ne-Yo's "Link Up" featuring Fabolous? Are these two the best R&B singer and rapper duo in the game? Do you prefer the remix or the original rendition? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Ne-Yo and Fabolous, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell me I'm your favorite tonight (Tonight)

And we gon' do, we gon' do everything you like (Yeah)

I take you anywhere you want, even let you drive

And let's get lost in our own world, make it a surprise

I've been givin' into everything you mention (Ooh)

Lovin' you is my only intention, oh (Ooh)

Read More: LL Cool J Teams Up With The Roots For NBA In-Season Tournament Theme