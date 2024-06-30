Will Smith Reveals How Music Has Gotten Him Through His "Darkest Moments" In Candid Post

BYCole Blake181 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
94th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Fans didn't realize Will Smith is this talented on the piano.

Will Smith reflected on going through some of the "darkest moments" of his life and explained that music always helped him make it out in a candid post on Instagram, earlier this week. While doing so, he shared a video of himself playing the piano, which left fans in the comments stunned at the musical talent they didn't realize he processes. “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow," he wrote. "It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve. ‘You Can Make It’ drops at midnight. Excited to perform it live Sunday at the #betawards.”

In the comments section, one top reply reads: "Did not know he played piano. Not surprised. But never ceases to amaze." Another fan joked: "Why you gotta be able to do everything bro? save some for us bruh." Others celebrated his return to making music. He dropped his new single, “You Can Make It,” with Vory and the Sunday Service Choir on Friday.

Read More: Will Smith To Perform First New Song In Seven Years At BET Awards

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Attend Premiere Of "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die"

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Miami Premiere on June 05, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

The new song from Smith comes after wrapping up the promotion of his latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The newest installment in the iconic franchise hit theaters earlier this month and has been a box-office hit. The film has grossed over $300 million worldwide.

Will Smith Shows Off His Piano Skills

Check out the video of Smith showing off his skills on the piano above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Will Smith on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Chris Rock Is Reportedly Livid With Will Smith & "Bad Boys 4" For Including A Slap Scene

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
FRANCE-CINEMA-CELEBSMusicWill Smith Shares "Bad Boys 4" Update, Poses With Jon Batiste On Set2.4K
"Bad Boys For Life" Madrid PhotocallMusicWill Smith & Martin Lawrence Dominate The Box Office With “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” Earning Over $100 million1466
Bad Boys: Ride or Die - PhotoshootMusicWill Smith Admits "Martin" Was Funnier Than "Fresh Prince"2.3K
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ride Along" - ArrivalsMusicMartin Lawrence Gets Supportive Messages From Concerned Fans While Promoting "Bad Boys 4"18.2K