Will Smith Reveals How Music Has Gotten Him Through His "Darkest Moments" In Candid Post

Fans didn't realize Will Smith is this talented on the piano.

Will Smith reflected on going through some of the "darkest moments" of his life and explained that music always helped him make it out in a candid post on Instagram, earlier this week. While doing so, he shared a video of himself playing the piano, which left fans in the comments stunned at the musical talent they didn't realize he processes. “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow," he wrote. "It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve. ‘You Can Make It’ drops at midnight. Excited to perform it live Sunday at the #betawards.”

In the comments section, one top reply reads: "Did not know he played piano. Not surprised. But never ceases to amaze." Another fan joked: "Why you gotta be able to do everything bro? save some for us bruh." Others celebrated his return to making music. He dropped his new single, “You Can Make It,” with Vory and the Sunday Service Choir on Friday.

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Attend Premiere Of "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die"

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Miami Premiere on June 05, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

The new song from Smith comes after wrapping up the promotion of his latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The newest installment in the iconic franchise hit theaters earlier this month and has been a box-office hit. The film has grossed over $300 million worldwide.

