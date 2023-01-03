Trench Baby is making his first single of the year a family affair as he prepares for a massive year ahead. The rapper came through with his latest offering featuring Polo G this week, “Done It All Freestyle.” The brotherly duo gets straight to the point on this one without offering a hook to tie it together.

Polo G kicks off the record with a blistering verse where he lays down the business. While he rips through his adversaries with vengeance, Polo G reminds everyone that he’s keeping his foot on the neck of the rap game. However, his verse sets up Trench Baby, who is undoubtedly on pace to have a big year ahead of him. The “Richest Gangbanger” rapper finally comes in on verse two, dishing out ominous threats to his enemies with a ferocious delivery. “He thought the switch would’ve turned him to God/ His soul was lost and now shit found,” he raps during his verse.

It feels like the latest offering from Trench Baby and Polo G is just the start of what they have in store this year. Trench Baby’s yet to release his debut project but he’s locked in collabs with artists like G Herbo. We certainly hope we’ll be hearing much more from him this year.

Polo G, on the other hand, came through with a string of singles throughout 2022. However, there hasn’t been an update on his follow-up to Hall Of Fame. He closed out 2022 with the release of “My All,” following October’s “Bag Talk.”

Make sure you check out Trench Baby’s latest collaboration with Polo G, “Done It All Freestyle.” Will Trench Baby have his breakout year in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Wooski will make shit scary, just one deep

We put the belt on the shelf like yo aunty

You think I’m cappin’? Well, lil n***a, come see

They undercover like 21 Jump Street