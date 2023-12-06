Azealia Banks Calls Out Diplo: Breaking Down Her Accusations

Azealia Banks is notoriously outspoken, and has been so for years. Her dislike for the record producer Diplo has been public knowledge for a while now. Over the years, she has called him “a real f***ing snake,” claimed he owes her $20,000, and accused him of sexual misconduct, among other things. Even though they once worked together, Azealia Banks is not the producer’s biggest fan. While she has a long history of beef with him, it seems she’s not yet done with calling the DJ out on his alleged crimes. On November 15, 2023, Banks went on a long rant on her Instagram story. In the videos, she made some truly disturbing allegations against Diplo. Here’s a breakdown of her most recent accusations against the DJ.

Azealia Banks Calls Diplo Racist & Demeaning

Beginning her rant, Banks fired at the media for always painting her in a bad light. “The media has purposefully been dodging past all of the intelligent things I say,” she claimed. She went on to insist that the media does that to fingerpick words, truncate them together, and make her look like “an illiterate imbecile.” Soon after, she segued into the topic of Diplo, wasting no time in firing shots at the producer. She accused him of doing “racist and demeaning” things to her when she was “a little a** f***ing girl.”

Coercion Allegations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Diplo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Continuing her talk, Azealia Banks alleged that Diplo “would coerce me and make me feel like I had to have sex with him to get beats from him.” According to the rapper, all of this happened when she was seventeen before she had her big break. She claimed that after sleeping with Diplo, he would promise to send her beats and claimed he had a flight to catch. Afterward, she would allegedly ask to order something from room service, and she claimed Diplo would say “No.”

Azealia Banks Says Diplo's A Sex Addict & Targets Young Black Girls

In addition to the allegation of coercion, Azealia Banks also accused Diplo of pedophilic tendencies. Besides her claim of his sexual misconduct towards her when she was 17, Banks stated that “he specifically targets young women of color.” Furthermore, she alleged that when Diplo “went through Brazil,” he embarked on a sex tour. “He was paying 14-year-old Black girls in beer to twerk on stage and f*** him after the show,” she claimed. She also called him a sex addict, and said he’s “someone who needs to be canceled from the industry.”

Azealia Banks Claims Diplo Is Spreading HIV

Further into her rant, Azealia Banks alleged that some young women had accused Diplo of giving them HIV. “There are two little girls now saying that they contracted HIV from Diplo. He’s doing everything in his power to scrub it from the internet,” she claimed. Soon after, she accused Diplo of ruining the lives of young women. “He’s destroyed women,” she said. “I’ve watched him with his d*** like squander hopes, dreams, and so many f***ing plans of so many brilliant female artists. M.I.A. is number one.”

Azealia Banks On Diplo's Production

After saying that Diplo “can’t produce to save his f***ing life,” Banks shared a story from her past. According to the rapper, Diplo once sent her a beat he did not produce. However, he allegedly did not inform her that he didn’t produce it. Azealia Banks went on to record and release a song on said beat, and was subsequently sued for $160,000 by the original producer. She claimed that when she confronted Diplo about it, he abandoned her, saying he hadn’t told her to release a song with the beat.

