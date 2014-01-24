M.I.A. (Missing In Action) is a celebrated U.K. songstress/emcee/producer who finds herself involved in the American rap and R&B games from time to time. Since fleeing her native Sri Lanka during the Civil War, she's gone on to become one of the U.K.'s biggest stars, having released two mixtapes, four studio albums and eight EPs while collaborating with Jay Z, Timbaland, Rye Rye, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Major Lazer, Gorilla Zoe, Ciara, Missy Elliot, The Weeknd and more throughout her career. She also counts fashion, design, photography, visual art, filmmaking, philanthropy and activism among her passions, and her music as been described as everything from Alternative Hip-Hop and New Rave to Alternative Dance and World. Most recently, she released her new album Mantangi, toured in support of and announced her departure from Roc Nation. Stay tuned for updates on her career.