Darius Jackson Surrenders Firearms To Police Amid Keke Palmer Drama

Darius Jackson, the ex-boyfriend of Keke Palmer, has complied with a court order to surrender any owned firearms to the police. The stipulation was part of a restraining order that Palmer successfully filed against Jackson. According to records acquired by Us Weekly, Jackson surrendered a Glock 34, two magazines, a speed loader, and a cleaning rod.

Palmer's protection order runs through July 16, though the former couple is engaged in mediation. Jackson has denied Palmer's accusations, including allegations of being physically rough with their son Leodis. Furthermore, Jackson went as far as to claim that Palmer was the "primary aggressor" and that she had engaged in "abusive conduct" for the full duration of their relationship. Furthermore, Jackson's brother corroborated the allegations. “The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life … Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see,” Sarunas Jackson wrote in a now-deleted social media post.

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown has asked people not to "spin his words" after namedropping Keke Palmer in a series of raunchy tweets. "These all are rap lyrics. Please do not spin my words. Spin your money 💰. Ima Rappa," Brown wrote a few hours after a collection of tweets went viral. The posts in question referred to running a woman "like the Olympics", referring to the colloquial group sex term of "running a train". The one that got people in arms concerning Palmer read "I don’t drink Arnold PALMERS I sip Keke Palmer Ya dig".

However, the former wide receiver did double down on his lust for Palmer. "I love @KekePalmer🤩. This is me creatively thinking of rap bars by the way is she Keke Single$." Brown has been very active of late, seemingly trying to bait his former QB, Tom Brady. "I just f-ck Tom bihhhhh," Antonio Brown wrote the day after Thanksgiving. It was part of a bizarre string of tweets in which Brown quoted Kanye and also claimed to have Alzheimer's. Brady was reportedly instrumental in bringing Brown to the Buccaneers in 2020. However, Brown's tenure only lasted a season and a half before his explosive exit from the team.

