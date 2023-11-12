Megan Thee Stallion’s Workout Vlog Is All The Hot Girl Gymspo You Need

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the best-known femcees in the rap industry right now, and we've never seen her use her platform more positively. After enduring no shortage of trauma over the past few years, the Houston native has been particularly vulnerable about her mental health struggles and healing process from losing several of her closest family members, among other things. Through all of the ups and downs, one thing that's helped keep Thee Stallion in a healthy frame of mind is focusing on her fitness, which has her looking in the best shape of her life thanks to help from her trainer and plenty of discipline.

Unlike some starlets, the "Big Ole Freak" artist doesn't gatekeep her workout secrets. Instead, she gives them out for free in vlogs on social media, which Thee Hotties simply can't get enough of. "I was outta gas but I kept goingggggg 💪🏽," Megan wrote in the caption of her latest video on Saturday (November 11). "Time to get back into it lol," she added. Seconds into the video below, the multi-talent begins catching us up on the recent events in her life at a rapid pace before breaking down some of her favourite moves in the gym lately.

Megan Thee Stallion is Back on Her Bulls**t

"B**ch, I been in Houston, Atlanta, and Miami having a God d**n time, eating and drinking everything I God d**n seen," the black-haired beauty admitted. Before making it to the gym, Thee Stallion whipped up a glass of pink pre-workout to keep her from falling asleep mid-donkey kick. Cardio is first on her schedule, followed by moves with resistance bands and medicine balls on the floor. Even with her brief hiatus from building her booty, Meg still looks fantastic, and is sure to impressive us more come 2024.

Elsewhere in the news, Megan Thee Stallion is stepping outside of her comfort zone and experimenting with a new sound thanks to help from Spiritbox. The rap diva teamed up with the Canadian heavy metal group to radically transform her latest single, "Cobra." Check that out at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

