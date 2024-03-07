Megan Thee Stallion Sips From Live Snake-Filled Liquor Bottle In Japan

Megan Thee Stallion has been making her way around Japan in recent days after presenting at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and evidently, it's been an eye-opening excursion. Aside from serving Tokyo-inspired looks on Instagram, the hitmaker has been trying plenty of new things. Recently, she even sampled some interesting liquor, which was housed in a bottle containing a live snake.

Of course, Meg didn't go in without a fair amount of hesitation. "What the f*ck," she said, inspecting the snake in the bottle and shrieking. "Okay... Is this gonna kill me? He's looking at me!" Eventually, she decided to turn the bottle so the snake wouldn't be facing her while she tried the drink.

Megan Thee Stallion's Adventures In Japan

Eventually, she worked up enough courage to take a tiny sip, and immediately looked repulsed. According to her, she wasn't aware that snakes have a distinctive flavor. "That's tough," she said. "That's strong. I never knew a snake had a taste. That tastes like a snake." Luckily, after a few moments of disgust and confusion, it seems like the unorthodox beverage grew on Meg. While fans are pretty horrified and grossed out by the clip, they're glad to see the songstress branching out, and really leaning into her snake era.

Megan Thee Stallion isn't the only femcee trying new things these days, however. Earlier this week, Cardi B took to TikTok to try out balut, a Filipino delicacy. Unfortunately, her taste taste didn't go over nearly as well. Despite holding her nose, the "Bodak Yellow" performer promptly spit out the small bite she took. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's recent adventures in Japan? What about the hitmaker sipping liquor from a bottle with a snake in it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

