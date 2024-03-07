Megan Thee Stallion Sips From Live Snake-Filled Liquor Bottle In Japan

Meg has taken "Hiss" to a whole new level.

BYCaroline Fisher
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards ‚Äì Arrivals

Megan Thee Stallion has been making her way around Japan in recent days after presenting at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and evidently, it's been an eye-opening excursion. Aside from serving Tokyo-inspired looks on Instagram, the hitmaker has been trying plenty of new things. Recently, she even sampled some interesting liquor, which was housed in a bottle containing a live snake.

Of course, Meg didn't go in without a fair amount of hesitation. "What the f*ck," she said, inspecting the snake in the bottle and shrieking. "Okay... Is this gonna kill me? He's looking at me!" Eventually, she decided to turn the bottle so the snake wouldn't be facing her while she tried the drink.

Read More: Lady Luck Saddened By Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Megan Thee Stallion's Adventures In Japan

Eventually, she worked up enough courage to take a tiny sip, and immediately looked repulsed. According to her, she wasn't aware that snakes have a distinctive flavor. "That's tough," she said. "That's strong. I never knew a snake had a taste. That tastes like a snake." Luckily, after a few moments of disgust and confusion, it seems like the unorthodox beverage grew on Meg. While fans are pretty horrified and grossed out by the clip, they're glad to see the songstress branching out, and really leaning into her snake era.

Megan Thee Stallion isn't the only femcee trying new things these days, however. Earlier this week, Cardi B took to TikTok to try out balut, a Filipino delicacy. Unfortunately, her taste taste didn't go over nearly as well. Despite holding her nose, the "Bodak Yellow" performer promptly spit out the small bite she took. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's recent adventures in Japan? What about the hitmaker sipping liquor from a bottle with a snake in it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kelsey Nicole Claims She Helped Make Megan Thee Stallion's Career, Says Meg's Mom Thanked Her

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – ShowMusicMegan Thee Stallion Poses With Snake In New IG Photo Dump
Preakness 147 Hosted By 1/ST At Pimlico Race Course In Baltimore, MD - Day 1MusicMegan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Figure, Tries Pilates In New Vlog
2021 Glamour Women Of The Year AwardsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Marks The Chilling Start Of "Act One"
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicNicki Minaj Calls Megan Thee Stallion A "Bullet Fragment Foot B*tch"