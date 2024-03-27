Nessacary Accuses Megan Thee Stallion Of Sleeping With Her Manager & Stealing Her Rollout Ideas

It's no secret that Megan Thee Stallion's latest releases have sparked quite a bit of controversy, but evidently, she has more than a few of her fellow femcees praying for her downfall. Earlier this month, for example, Houston/Ohio-based rapper Nessacary unleashed a diss track about the "Hiss" performer, in which she throws several jabs at Meg.

Nessacary accuses Megan Thee Stallion's manager T. Farris of giving Meg all of her rollout ideas that they'd been working on for months because they're sleeping together. On her diss track, she slams Megan as a "drunk," a "snake," and more. Of course, Meg's Hotties have been out in full force, coming to her defense. Countless commenters are calling out Nessacary for dissing a fellow female artist when her beef really lies with her manager, while others are simply dragging her for what they think are lackluster bars.

Nessacary Goes After Megan Thee Stallion

Amid the backlash, Nessacary took to social media to respond to critics putting her on blast. She addressed one comment from a Meg fan insisting she won't even get a response from the "Cobra" performer. "I didn't expect your precious Megan to respond because she's p*ssy," Nessacary says in a clip. "It took her almost what, ten months to respond to Nicki? I didn't expect her to respond. This is an artist's purge, because when you have a manager who goes behind your back and gives all of your deals and your whole f*cking rollout that you and your label have been working on for months out of your f*cking budget, and give it to the b*tch that he's f*cking? It's a problem, and I'm gonna check the b*tch who needs to be checked, okay?"

What do you think of Nessacary going after Megan Thee Stallion on her new song? What about the up-and-coming rapper accusing her of sleeping with her manager? What about speculation that she stole her rollout ideas? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

