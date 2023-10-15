Megan Thee Stallion Poses With Snake In New IG Photo Dump

Megan Thee Stallion shared a series of pictures of herself on Instagram, Friday, including one in which she holds up a snake. For her outfit, she wears a cropped shirt and purple low-rise pants. She didn't provide any further context in the caption, leaving only a simple snake emoji.

Despite the lack of details, fans were loving the post in the comments section. "The body is bodying, the face is facing, the look is looking, the give is absolutely giving," one fan wrote. Another added: "The one thing I love about Megan is she never let anybody stop her glow."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals That She Isn’t Interested In Signing To A Label

Megan Thee Stallion Attends The VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The post comes as Megan is building up for the release of another project. She recently confirmed on LilJuMadeDaBeat’s Instagram Live that she's working independently of a label. “This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan because, you know, we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea,” she said. “But I have no label right now, and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf*king Hot Girl Productions. The next sh*t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion... We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one. I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my mama. So excited ’cause it’s really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label. But I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself… So hotties, do your f**king big one ’cause it’s just us.”

Megan Thee Stallion Poses With A Snake

Megan dropped her latest album, Traumazine, over a year ago. The project featured guest appearances from Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Lil' Keke, Key Glock, and Big Pokey. Be on the lookout for more music from Megan on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Beyonce Thanks Megan Thee Stallion For Joining Houston Show, She Returns The Love

[Via]