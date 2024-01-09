21 Savage Confirms Release Date And Reveals Cover Art For "American Dream" Album

21 Savage is finally making a full return to music. The 31-year-old rapper hailing from the UK will be delivering his third solo album, American Dream, this Friday, January 12. On January 8 reports came out that the project would be out this week, but now we have confirmation direct from the source. 21 was thrilled to announce this on his social media accounts just moments ago. "My 3rd Solo Album AMERICAN DREAM This Friday !!!!🇬🇧🇺🇸" This will be his first release since his arguably his best LP to date, i am > i was.

That was a little over five years ago and plenty of standout tracks such as "a lot" with J. Cole. In addition to the release date, we also have our hands on the cover art. You can see below that it has a vintage look to it. It shares some similarities to the Without Warning cover, with its wrinkles and hazy filter.

21 Savage Is Back!

Of course, this project will assumedly have ties to 21 Savage's upcoming film American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. It will be a biopic that details the life of one of the biggest rappers in the past 10 years. The highlights of the cast include Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) and Stranger Things Caleb McLaughlin. A trailer dropped yesterday for the movie which revealed it will be out on July 4.

