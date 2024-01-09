Eem Triplin's Signature Moody Tone Shines Through On "Stephanie"

Moody hip-hop is not a subgenre. But, if there is someone who could turn it into one, Eem Triplin could be one. The Johnstown, Pennsylvania rapper possesses a subdued and raspy flow that adds a unique element. Here at HNHH, we do not have much on file for the 22-year-old.

The last time we spoke about his music was in July of last year. Eem came through with his debut project, STILL PRETTY. It was a seven-song solo offering with his trademark style. He likes to dive into songs about relationships and that is what he is doing on his newest single.

Read More: Chamillionaire Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar

Listen To "Stephanie" By Eem Triplin

The track is called "stephanie," and features low-key production from Sauron and Imitation Therapy. Eem and his beatmakers bring in some piano keys and hypnotic background vocals. On this track, he is thinking back on a recent relationship that was wrecked by infidelity. Triplin displays growth and discusses how he can move on from it.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "stephanie," by Eem Triplin? Is this his best single in the past year or so, why or why not? Do you think he is poised for a bigger 2024 compared to last year? What tracks of his do you keep in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Eem Triplin. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

You were mine but you switched sides on me, and I know

In yo mind you reverse time do it all again

And that's why in the meantime I think It should end

Killed my vibe seen you courtside sittin with your man

It remind me that I should never fall in love again

You were mine now your not mine ho*

Read More: Lil Nas X Gives Fans An Extended Listen To His Forthcoming Gospel-Inspired "J CHRIST" Single