Eem Triplin’s come a long way since his viral performance at Rolling Loud in 2022 where he performed in front of 13 people in New York City. However, it seems like he won’t be entertaining small audiences for much longer. In the past year, he’s unleashed a string of singles including “AWKWARD FREESTYLE,” a record that earned him a glowing co-sign from Tyler, The Creator. Overall, he’s crafted a distinct sound for himself that draws influences from a range of artists to help form his dreamy soundscape.

The Johnston, PA artist has delivered a string of promising singles in the past few months. Records like “LET YOU KNOW” ft. $NOT became a full-circle moment from the days when he began working with $NOT and producing records like “Revenge,” “Benzo,” and “Davanti.” However, since the beginning of the year, he dropped off singles like “Tell Me I’m Right” and “Walked In” to set the tone for his debut project.

Eem Triplin Unveils New Project

This weekend, the rapper made a statement with the release of his latest body of work, STILL PRETTY, a 7-song project that showcases his versatility and consistency. Eem Triplin holds it down on his own across STILL PRETTY, producing a large portion of the project alongside BRYVN, Sauron, Dahi, Charlie Myles, and more. The moody beats and contagious melodies, paired with his playful wordplay, underscore Triplin’s distinct sound that we hope he’ll be expanding on even more throughout the rest of the year.

The release of STILL PRETTY comes in the midst of a busy year for Eem Triplin. The rapper already hit the road as an opener for Lucki and recently joined $NOT on the Get Busy or Die tour. He also performed at Rolling Loud Portugal and will hit the stage at the festival’s iterations in Germany and Miami. Check out STILL PRETTY above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist

FEEL BOUT ME WASTED TIMES TELL ME IM RIGHT S550 WALKED IN WHAT DA OPP SAID WHAT DA HOE CRIED

