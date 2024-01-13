21 Savage "american dream" First-Week Sales Projections Are Here

The Atlanta trap icon might have the biggest solo debut of his career, excluding his Metro Boomin and Drake collab projects.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
21 Savage Performs Live For The First Time In Paris At The Zenith

21 Savage's american dream landed with a huge splash as arguably the first massive release of 2024 for the hip-hop genre– and music at large, for that matter. Moreover, it marked his solo return following 2018's i am > i was, a statement which may ring truer today than it ever has before. In between, the Atlanta trap icon also released SAVAGE MODE II with Metro Boomin (2020) and Her Loss with Drake (2022). So, why talk about these previous releases in his catalog if we're all focused on the 15 tracks he just dropped yesterday? Well, it's because we have american dream's first week sales projections courtesy of HDD (HITS Daily Double).

Furthermore, if this album continues the pace it's at right now, it could mark 21 Savage's biggest solo album debut ever. To elaborate, the publication estimated that american dream is on pace to sell 130K to 150K album-equivalent units in its first week. For comparison, his 2018 project sold 131K copies first-week, so it seems like he's in a comfortable range to commercially best himself. Still, this is solo material; the "née-nah" MC's collab projects in between his most recent solo full-lengths, SAVAGE MODE II and Her Loss, sold 171K copies and 404K copies, respectively.

Read More: 21 Savage Calls Kai Cenat After “American Dream” Release, Streamer Shares His Rating

21 Savage's american dream's First Week Sales Projections, Plus His Previous Numbers

Regardless, american dream could very well debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts if it keeps up these numbers. But what do these sales matter at the end of the day when people just want 21 Savage to make the best music possible? Given that the album's been out for less than 24 hours at press time, we'll leave that debate open for another time. While there's been plenty of positive reception and acclaim, some haters, and even potential disses on the LP against Gunna, all this conversation is still supplementary to how the record will age and perform throughout the year.

Meanwhile, there's also the Slaughter Gang boss' upcoming movie to think about, which will apparently star Donald Glover. Even though it would be amazing to see this biopic, it's still a bit unclear whether its announcement was just a promo stunt for the album and nothing more. They did share a release date, so perhaps we'll truly find out what's up with it on July 4 this year. For more news and the latest updates on 21 Savage, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: 21 Savage & Kid Cudi Hit Hard On Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update: Stream

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.