21 Savage "american dream" First-Week Sales Projections Are Here

21 Savage's american dream landed with a huge splash as arguably the first massive release of 2024 for the hip-hop genre– and music at large, for that matter. Moreover, it marked his solo return following 2018's i am > i was, a statement which may ring truer today than it ever has before. In between, the Atlanta trap icon also released SAVAGE MODE II with Metro Boomin (2020) and Her Loss with Drake (2022). So, why talk about these previous releases in his catalog if we're all focused on the 15 tracks he just dropped yesterday? Well, it's because we have american dream's first week sales projections courtesy of HDD (HITS Daily Double).

Furthermore, if this album continues the pace it's at right now, it could mark 21 Savage's biggest solo album debut ever. To elaborate, the publication estimated that american dream is on pace to sell 130K to 150K album-equivalent units in its first week. For comparison, his 2018 project sold 131K copies first-week, so it seems like he's in a comfortable range to commercially best himself. Still, this is solo material; the "née-nah" MC's collab projects in between his most recent solo full-lengths, SAVAGE MODE II and Her Loss, sold 171K copies and 404K copies, respectively.

Read More: 21 Savage Calls Kai Cenat After “American Dream” Release, Streamer Shares His Rating

21 Savage's american dream's First Week Sales Projections, Plus His Previous Numbers

Regardless, american dream could very well debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts if it keeps up these numbers. But what do these sales matter at the end of the day when people just want 21 Savage to make the best music possible? Given that the album's been out for less than 24 hours at press time, we'll leave that debate open for another time. While there's been plenty of positive reception and acclaim, some haters, and even potential disses on the LP against Gunna, all this conversation is still supplementary to how the record will age and perform throughout the year.

Meanwhile, there's also the Slaughter Gang boss' upcoming movie to think about, which will apparently star Donald Glover. Even though it would be amazing to see this biopic, it's still a bit unclear whether its announcement was just a promo stunt for the album and nothing more. They did share a release date, so perhaps we'll truly find out what's up with it on July 4 this year. For more news and the latest updates on 21 Savage, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: 21 Savage & Kid Cudi Hit Hard On Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update: Stream

[via]