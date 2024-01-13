21 Savage And Travis Scott Bring Ridiculous Energy To Metro Boomin's Beat On "Née-nah"

21 Savage has plenty to be proud of right now. That is mainly because he might have just come through with his strongest LP to date, american dream. Originally, it was thought of as a soundtrack to his upcoming biopic American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. For those who are wondering, that will drop on Independence Day. But, this project is his third solo studio album, so it is separate from the motion picture.

The tracklist is great from beginning to end and never fails to entertain you. One of the songs that perhaps brings the most energy is "née-nah." Produced by 21's most frequent producer, Metro Boomin, and maybe his best collaborator, Travis Scott, there is so much to like here. The great sample flip of Maclom McLaren's "About Her" is a perfect compliment to the booming beat.

Listen To "Née-nah" By 21 Savage, Travis Scott, And Metro Boomin

On the performance side, Travis opens things up with a very contagious flow without any auto-tune. His raspy and husky voice adds the right amount of grittiness. 21 cleans up the second half beautifully with his trademark violent lyricism. After hearing another fantastic collaboration from them, this requires a full album from them. "Niagara Falls," "out for the night, (part 2)," "Ghostface Killers," the list continues with "née-nah."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "née-nah" by 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin? Is this the best track from american dream, why or why not? Where does this rank amongst the rest of the features from the record? Would you say this is 21 and Travis' strongest collaboration? Who had the better verse and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, drivin' through the liquor store faded, braided

Hands in this motherf****r wavin', hazy

'80s like the '90s and 2000s (Tuh-tuh-tuh-tuh-tuh-tuh-tuh)

Drivin' through this motherf****r, wildin'

Ayy, Brady seven pack, they come in bunch

I been with the 'quad on a high note, gettin' C-notes

