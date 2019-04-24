stories
- MusicHit-Boy Reflects On Benny & Nipsey Hussle Crying In The StudioHit-Boy praises the emotional vulnerability of Benny The Butcher and Nipsey Hussle, the only two artists to have cried in his studio. By Mitch Findlay
- Beef6ix9ine Chants "F**k Durk" On IG Live For Not Dropping An Album6ix9ine calls out Lil Durk after he learns "The Voice" is not an album.By Cole Blake
- TechTwitter "Fleets" Could Be Bigger Than Instagram StoriesTwitter "fleets" is a new feature similar to Instagram and Snapchat stories, allowing tweets to vanish after an allotted period of time.By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicCam'ron Reflects On Suge Knight Standoff: "It Was A Street Situation"Cam'ron is not one to be tried. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsMike Tyson Reveals That Michael Jackson Was A Player: "It Blew My Mind""He wasn't no stupid little feeble looking little boy like Peter Pan."By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryCam'ron Reflects On Jim Jones Learning To Rap, Big L & MoreCam'ron is one of hip-hop's best storytellers. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentN.O.R.E.'s Art Of Storytelling: Drink Champs, The NY Come-Up, & The Most Misunderstood RapperEncyclopedia Noreaga. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAkon Reflects On Eminem's Vigilant 9 To 5 Studio Work EthicEminem's studio work ethic is unparalleled. By Mitch Findlay
- GossipPaul Mooney Denies "Violating" Richard Pryor Jr., Comic's Widow Says OtherwiseRichard Pryor's former bodyguard alleged Paul Mooney "violated" the late comic's son.By Aron A.
- SocietyInstagram To Implement "Lyrics" Feature Into StoriesInstagram's latest feature may very well reintroduce angst to the internet. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSpotify To Allow Artists To Upload Stories With SongsThe 24-hour story feature is a social media favourtie. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTory Lanez Voices His Preference For "Regular" Girls Over "Famous" Girls"I'll take a regular girl any day."By Milca P.
- SocietyInstagram Now Lets You Quiz Your Friends Through StoriesA new sticker can be added on Stories to quiz your followers.By Alex Zidel