trapsoul
- ViralWho Created Trap Soul? Twitter Debates Drake, Bryson Tiller, Or Kirko BangzNo matter who originated the sub-genre, it's undeniable that these three names (and many others) all helped push it forward.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBryson Tiller Teases New Music Coming "Soon"Bryson Tiller hinted at new music coming soon on his Instagram.By Cole Blake
- ReviewsBryson Tiller "Anniversary" ReviewBryson Tiller’s third studio album “Anniversary” seeks to inaugurate the singer’s long-awaited comeback, while commemorating his 2015 debut album, “Trapsoul.”By Noor Lobad
- MusicBryson Tiller Announces New Album Release DateBryson Tiller announces his new album comes out this week, teasing a second album release for the winter.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBryson Tiller Drops "Rambo" Remix With The WeekndBryson Tiller's infamous "Trapsoul" song is getting a Remix courtesy of The Weeknd.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosBryson Tiller Travels Back In Time For New "Right My Wrongs" VideoThe new video is part of the rollout for the re-release of the Louisville singer's debut project. By Dre D.
- MusicBryson Tiller Announces "Trapsoul" Deluxe ReleaseBryson Tiller is releasing the deluxe edition of his debut album "Trapsoul" on Friday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBryson Tiller Says His Last Album Under Performed Because Of His DepressionBryson Tiller opens up about this state of mind. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsYe Ali & 24hrs Deliver Slow Cooker "Reputation"Yeli Ali & 24hrs get together for the dreamy "Reputation".By Devin Ch
- MusicBig Sean Offers Bryson Tiller Some Advice On Dealing With The HatersBig Sean hits Bryson Tiller with some positive advice. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBryson Tiller Admits He Was In A "Dark Place" After "Trapsoul"Bryson Tiller opens up on his post-Trapsoul feels.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBryson Tiller Brings Out Travis Scott at New York ShowPen Griffey and La Flame link in NYC.By Milca P.
- MusicBryson Tiller Has Finished His Sophomore Album "True To Self"We're about to find out how big of a star Bryson Tiller really is. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: September 21"VIEWS" is the top-selling rap album this week.By Chris Tart
- Music VideosBryson Tiller "Exchange" VideoWatch the official music video for Bryson Tiller's "Exchange."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBryson Tiller's "T R A P S O U L" Is Now PlatinumBryson Tiller's "T R A P S O U L" is certified platinum.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBryson Tiller's "T R A P S O U L" Goes GoldBryson Tiller earns his first plaque.By Rose Lilah