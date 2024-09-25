Benzino Reveals He's In A Relationship By Putting An End To Flirty DMs

The internet doesn't buy this one bit.

Benzino's close relationships have not been the smoothest. Him and Coi Leray are not on talking terms, the former recently revealed. "It's unfortunate. But, you know, we don't communicate too much. The whole thing is surreal to me... I'm a smart guy but I can't figure this one out", he told the We In Miami podcast. He seems to be trying to be understanding, though, saying, "Coi is a young lady, she independent. This young generation, they don't want their parents interfering with their lives, man. I have to learn to adapt to that and respect that". He's hopeful that they can reconvene and repair their now tumultuous situation.

For now, though, Benzino seems to be looking to make himself happy right now. A recent clip reshared onto Baller Alert's IG account reveals that the co-owner of Source is in a relationship. In the video, he never explicitly says her name, outside of nicknames like "baby" and that he's "got a girl whom I love". This big announcement has come to light though because he's been receiving a lot of DMs from other women, he claims.

Benzino Trolls Are Having A Field Day

Since he's committed, Benzino is nicely not accepting/looking at any more flirtatious messages. "I’m sorry, miss poor girl, but I got a girl. I don’t be looking at girls’ DMs and all that. No disrespect, but I got a girl whom I love, and I just don’t be doing it like that". He continues to be appreciative, but makes it clear that he's focused on the task at hand. "I’m flattered by all the compliments, and I appreciate the love, but I love my baby. I love my baby. I ain’t trying to mess none of that up". Of course, though, trolls are not buying the DM portion of the story. "Who the hell is messaging this man???". "He thought the sex bots were real 😭". These are just few distasteful comments, but we are happy to see that Benzino is in love and wanting to stay the course.

